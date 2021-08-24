Cancel
‘CSI: Vegas’ Star William Petersen Released From Hospital After Freak Accident On-Set

By Matthew Memrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“CSI: Vegas” star William Petersen is out and about after a freak on-set accident. Entertainment Weekly reported the 68-year-old actor has since been released from the hospital and is reportedly feeling better. Deadline said the actor asked for a break. When he started feeling worse, an ambulance took him to...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

