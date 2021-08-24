‘CSI: Vegas’ Star William Petersen Released From Hospital After Freak Accident On-Set

Fall premiere season is almost upon us! While we gear up for the return of some of our favorite shows, there are also some new shows on the horizon that we are eager to see. After all, isn’t this part of the fun of fall’s premiere shows each year? Finding some new stories and characters to connect with; while also catching up with the ones we already love. CSI however, is giving us the best of BOTH worlds by bringing back one of our favorites in a brand-new series, CSI: Vegas.