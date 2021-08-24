‘CSI: Vegas’ Star William Petersen Released From Hospital After Freak Accident On-Set

“Legacy” – CSI: VEGAS opens a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas – the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby must enlist the help of old friends Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. In the premiere episode, an attack on Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas crime lab, on the series premiere of CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, Oct. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. REGULAR CAST: William Petersen (Gil Grissom) Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) Paula Newsome (Maxine Roby) Matt Lauria (Joshua Folsom) Mandeep Dhillon (Allie Rajan) Mel Rodriguez (Hugo Ramirez) GUEST CAST: David Norona (Captain Ibarra) Paul Guilfoyle (Jim Brass) Jay Lee (Chris Park) Whitney Ortega (Officer Jill Fisher) Charles Baker (Bill Dwyer) Sean James (Detective Carson) Marco Morales (Intruder) Sam Schweikert (Danny Yates) Valerie Gutierrez (Lisa Yates) Michelle Defraites (Becky) John Gloria (Rick Yates) Noah Rivera (Confused Dad) Eliana Rivera (Daughter) Rich Ceraulo Ko (Mark) Sherry Rene (Bachelorette) Lana Danielyan (Cop #1) Brett Edwards (Cop #2) Jamie McShane (Anson Wix) Roy Lee Jones (Facility Manager) WRITTEN BY: Jason Tracey DIRECTED BY: Uta Briesewitz.
