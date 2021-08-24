Fort Bend ISD’s Pecan Grove Elementary School switching to virtual learning
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fort Bend Independent School District’s Pecan Grove Elementary School will be switching to virtual learning as data suggested a ‘significant impact’ to the campus due to COVID-19. According to a note on Pecan Grove Elementary website, "following careful consideration, the decision has been made for Pecan Grove Elementary to shift from face-to-face instruction to online learning effective Tuesday, August 24, 2021, through Friday, August 27, 2021."www.fox26houston.com
Comments / 0