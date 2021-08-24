Cancel
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend ISD’s Pecan Grove Elementary School switching to virtual learning

By FOX 26 Staff
fox26houston.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fort Bend Independent School District’s Pecan Grove Elementary School will be switching to virtual learning as data suggested a ‘significant impact’ to the campus due to COVID-19. According to a note on Pecan Grove Elementary website, "following careful consideration, the decision has been made for Pecan Grove Elementary to shift from face-to-face instruction to online learning effective Tuesday, August 24, 2021, through Friday, August 27, 2021."

