A year ago July, Milwaukee theater people following social media became unwitting jurors in a very public trial by social media. In the best tradition of a kangaroo court, many performed the roles of both jury and witness. It’s hard to blame them for their enthusiasm. It was, after all, the first wave of the pandemic and, locked down as we were, our focus was largely on the surreal world of the media and, in particular, social media. As it is the wont of the mob, due process is neither here nor there in such matters, so the proceedings, as one-sided as they were, carried on regardless.