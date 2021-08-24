Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers above $1,800 as early taper expectations cool

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell slightly on Tuesday, although they hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800 on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay cutting back its stimulus amid rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,801.78 per ounce by 0100 GMT, having jumped about 1.4% in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,804.90.

* The dollar index clawed higher after falling about 0.6% on Monday.

* Data from IHS Markit showed U.S. business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August as capacity constraints, supply shortages and the rapidly spreading Delta variant weakened the momentum of the rebound from last year’s pandemic-induced recession.

* Investors are now focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium awaiting guidance on the U.S. central bank’s taper plans.

* Britain’s post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in August as companies struggled with unprecedented shortages of staff and materials, though strong inflation pressures cooled a bit, a survey showed on Monday.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5% to 1,006.66 tonnes on Monday from 1,011.61 tonnes on Friday.

* Silver fell 0.5% to $23.54 per ounce, while platinum edged 0.3% higher to $1,015.92.

* Palladium was steady at $2,401.13, having risen 5.5% in the previous session.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA Q2 0600 Germany GDP Detailed YY NSA Q2 1400 US New Home Sales-Units July (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
201K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gdp#Spdr Gold Trust#Gold Prices#The U S Federal Reserve#Ihs Markit#Fed Chair#Spdr Gold Trust#Uttaresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Price Action Suggests Traders Betting on Weak NFP Report

Gold futures are edging higher on Thursday as traders await the release of a few U.S. economic reports including U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims. The trading volume remains relatively light with most of the major players keeping their powder dry ahead of Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report that could determine the timeline for the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce its massive monetary policy program.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms on weaker dollar; U.S. jobs data in focus

* U.S. jobless claims data due at 1230 GMT (Updates prices) Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Thursday as the dollar remained weak, although they traded within a tight range ahead of U.S. August non-farm payrolls data considered crucial for the Federal Reserve’s tapering strategy. Spot gold...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US inflation expectations remain pressured near weekly low, NFP eyed

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, extends losses from Friday towards the late August low while declining to 2.32% at the latest for Thursday. In doing so, the risk barometer fades Tuesday’s bounce while extending the previous day’s pullback from 2.34%.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold consolidates in run up to U.S. payrolls test

* U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs at 24-year low. * Gold might move higher on a larger breakdown in dollar - analyst (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold eased in range-bound trading on Thursday as investors ignored a subdued dollar and squared positions with focus still on Friday’s non-farm payrolls data that could determine the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tapering strategy.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD steadies above 0.7100 after renewing multi-month highs

NZD/USD capitalized on risk flows in the American session. US Dollar Index looks to close below 92.30. Eyes on US Nonfarm Payrolls data for August. The NZD/USD pair extended its rally during the American trading hours on Thursday and reached its highest level since early June at 0.7120 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.6% on the day at 0.7110.
BusinessCNBC

Gold gains on sluggish dollar; U.S. jobs in focus

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,813.15 per ounce by 0327 GMT, and was down 0.2% on a weekly basis. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,815.50. Gold prices rose on Friday after the dollar weakened, with investors awaiting the U.S. jobs data to gauge the Federal Reserve's plans to start tapering asset purchases, although for the week, the metal was headed for its first decline in four.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar down as US employment data cooled tapering hopes

The greenback came under strong selling pressure on the back of poor US employment-related data. The country published the ADP survey, which showed that the private sector added just 374K new jobs in August, much worse than the 613K expected, while the July figure was downwardly revised from 330K to 326K. The ISM Manufacturing PMI came in better than expected at 59.9, although the employment sub-component contracted to 49 from 52.9. Both figures hint at a weak Nonfarm Payroll report later this week, which in turn will justify US Federal Reserve Head Jerome Powell’s dovish stance on tapering.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar weakens after ADP miss, euro hits fresh one-month high

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after a report on the U.S. labor market fell well short of expectations, while the euro held near a one-month high on inflation worries. The greenback added to losses after the ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) National Employment...
Businessmining.com

Gold moves above $1,800 after Jackson Hole

The Jackson Hole is over — we left it in the rearview mirror. Gold moved higher in an immediate reaction, but bullish joy may be premature. The 2021 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium “Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven Economy” is already a thing of the past. It was a stimulating conference with a few interesting presentations. But the key appearance for the financial markets was Powell’s speech. Let’s dig into it!
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index regains momentum and targets 93.00, US data eyed

DXY reverses Tuesday’s pullback and advances to 92.80. US 10-year yields ease from tops and return to the 1.32% area. ADP Report, ISM Manufacturing next of relevance in the US docket. The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), manages to regain the smile and advance to the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as U.S. jobs data looms

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Thursday ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data that is crucial to the Federal Reserve’s tapering plan, even as a private payrolls report missed expectations. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was steady at $1,814.54 per ounce by 0112 GMT. * U.S. gold...
Businessmining.com

Gold price holds ground with all eyes on US jobs data

Gold prices traded within in a tight range on Wednesday as investors held off from making large bets as they prepared for key US jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s stimulus tapering strategy. Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,811.18 per ounce by 11:15 a.m. EDT, holding above the...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Edge Lower; ECB Members Debate Stimulus

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally lower Thursday, weighed by talk of the European Central Bank withdrawing its monetary stimulus amid caution over China’s regulatory clampdown and Friday’s key U.S. payrolls release. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.2%...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar’s weakness put a cap on the pair

US CB Consumer Confidence is expected to have contracted to 122.9 in August. Market participants are now focused on US employment-related data. USD/JPY is technically neutral, needs to break above 110.25 to turn positive. The USD/JPY pair trades at around 109.90, unchanged on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the greenback remains...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds steady near $1,815, upside seems capped

Gold buyers lurk behind 200-DMA so far during the week, attack intraday top of late. Upbeat market sentiment, US dollar’s hesitant rebound keeps buyers hopeful. US ADP Employment Change, ISM Manufacturing PMI for August eyed ahead of Friday’s NFP. Update: Gold traded with a mild positive bias heading into the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy