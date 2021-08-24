Frederick's On Our Own recovery and wellness center gets new location in heart of downtown

On a recent sunny morning, downtown Frederick’s South Market Street hummed with its usual noisy jumble of revving engines, beeping horns and bright chatter. But behind a pane of bubbled glass not five feet from the pavement, the waiting room of On Our Own was quiet.

Sunlight brushed two light blue chairs pushed against a window. A few feet away, the wellness and recovery center’s executive director, Jill Krisnitsky, smiled as she sorted stacks of flyers placed on a small wooden table. When she first toured the space, she said, she had noticed it smelled a little funky, so she plugged in air fresheners throughout the office. Now, a soothing scent greets anyone who walks inside.

Krisnitsky and the nonprofit’s program manager, Stephanie Randall, crafted the waiting area’s calming atmosphere deliberately when they moved On Our Own from its previous location on West Patrick Street — inside of a building that didn’t have air conditioning on the second floor — to Suite 110 at 22 S. Market St. Getting help for mental health issues and substance use disorder is difficult, Krisnitsky said. She wants to do anything she can to encourage people to take that first step.

“It’s hard to come into a place and feel comfortable getting the services that you need, you know?” she said. “It’s uncomfortable — you’re stepping outside of your comfort zone. So, it’s like, how can I get people to step outside of their comfort zone?”

Though Krisnitsky and her team celebrated the grand opening of the center’s new location on Friday, they started welcoming people back to participate in support groups and activities in-person late last month. Still, the center will continue to offer a hybrid option for as long as it needs to, Krisnitsky said. A large TV screen in the room where the center’s support groups typically meet allows some members to participate over Zoom while others gather in-person.

On Our Own came to Frederick in 1998 as an offshoot of a statewide organization that has wellness and recovery centers in 15 other counties and one in Baltimore. It offers free peer support resources, advocacy and life and recovery coaching, among other services, to adults and families in the county who experience mental health issues and/or substance use disorders.

Frederick’s center has expanded over the years to offer a greater variety of services and programming to those struggling with these challenges, Krisnitsky said. It now hosts programs for deaf people and those who are hard of hearing, as well as music therapy, art therapy, a trauma-informed meditation group and a “warm-line” that is staffed for 12-hours Mondays through Saturdays for people who aren’t in crisis, but still need someone to talk to. It also recently started offering a support group for parents in recovery and a series that includes classes on financial literacy, time management and relationships.

The coronavirus pandemic put a damper on the center’s activities. For much of the last year and a half, On Our Own delivered services almost entirely virtually — a tricky operation to undertake, considering many of the people the center serves were homeless and did not have devices that allowed them to participate. Although the center received a $2,000 grant that allowed it to purchase cell phones for some who needed them, participants were out of luck once they exhausted their monthly minute threshold, Krisnitsky said.

Still, the center had 2,410 interactions with those who needed help and served 382 people in 2020. This year, Krisnitsky wants to at least double these numbers.

She and her staff have been reaching out to recovery houses in the community to spread the word about the services On Our Own offers, particularly the training it provides for people interested in becoming certified peer recovery specialists. This certification opens doors for people to work in recovery and wellness centers like On Our Own, as well as rehabilitation and outpatient centers, Krisnitsky said.

The nonprofit’s new location in downtown Frederick has also meant it is more visible to passersby who need help, Krisnitsky said. Since On Our Own moved to South Market Street, a few people have walked into its waiting area without making appointments — something Krisnitsky loves.

“When I see somebody walk in, I’ll leave my office and give them information and talk to them personally and make sure that they feel welcomed and that they enjoy their experience, whatever it may be,” she said.

Many of the people behind the scenes of the nonprofit — including its volunteers and staff members — have previously benefited from its services. Krisnitsky is in recovery herself and uses her personal experiences to inform the work she does with On Our Own.

On top of support groups, for instance, the center offers jewelry making classes, game nights and a book club — fun activities that Krisnitsky knows would have kept her coming back during her early stages of recovery. She also endeavors to make On Our Own a centralized location where people can access everything from case management services to help finding employment. She remembers how frustrating it was to be continually referred from one office to the next when she was trying to seek help.

“Along with all the other challenges you’re dealing with, I think that’s what keeps you stuck,” she said. “Or, you revert backwards a lot of the time. If we’re able to be that area that meets all of your needs, that’s really one of our goals.”

Randall is also in recovery. She entered a rehabilitation program after being incarcerated for 10 of the last 12 years. She just wishes she had found that help earlier, she said.

Currently, she is well on her way to becoming a certified peer recovery specialist. She compared the feeling she gets when she helps people dealing with mental health and substance use issues with the “emotional reward” she’d receive when she used to train service dogs for veterans.

“Being part of this process and being part of On Our Own is paramount” to my recovery, she said. “I love being available to others to hopefully not go down the same path I had to.”

There’s a lot that goes into running a nonprofit. Since On Our Own largely relies on grant money to keep the lights on, Krisnitsky and her staff are constantly chasing down new programs to apply for. Even though Krisnitsky is technically supposed to work just six hours per day, she’ll sometimes log upwards of 12 hours.

“To be a director of a nonprofit, you have to either be retired or not have kids,” Krisnitsky said, laughing. “Because it’s a lot.”

Still, she loves it.

“I mean, we have the potential to help so many people and really impact so many lives,” she said. “I’m just trying to figure out how to best do outreach to get people in the door and to tell people about our services.”