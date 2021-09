Next week’s The Oval season 2 episode 21 is important for a number of reasons, but let’s begin with this: It’s close to the finale. As a matter of fact, “Powerful Hands” is the penultimate hour of the entire season! Whatever happens here is going to lead to all sorts of chaos — don’t expect much in the way of resolution here. Instead, prepare for the Presidency to come on the brink of disaster as forces conspire to have it crumbling to the ground by the time we get to the closing minutes.