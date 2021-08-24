Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 promo: Could J leave?

cartermatt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we all prepare ourselves for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 to arrive on TNT, our advice is fairly simple: Prepare for drama at around every turn. At the conclusion of this past new episode, it was clear that there is a lot of danger all around the Cody Boys — and it’s going to get worse before it gets better. Are these guys going to finally break apart more than they have so far? In a lot of ways, it feels inevitable.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Kingdom#Tnt#Tnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesZimbio

Canceled TV Shows 2021: See What Got The Axe This Year

It's hard times for some TV shows. The entertainment landscape can be a cold and barren place. Audiences are fickle beasts. While mega-hits like WandaVision, Shadow and Bone, and others blot out the sun, there are plenty of middling, unnoticed shows that get the proverbial axe. Here's a rundown of the TV cancellations of 2021.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Big Sky confirms two stars won't be returning for season 2

Big Sky season one spoilers follow. Two characters won't be returning for the second season of ABC's Big Sky. Britt Robertson (Under the Dome, For the People), who played Cheyenne Kleinsasser on the first season, and Michelle Forbes (The Killing, True Blood), who played Margaret Kleinsasser, will not be back for the new episodes, reports TV Line.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Magnum P.I.’ Reboot Adds New Character for Season 4

Magnum P.I. is returning to CBS this fall, and a new character will be teaming up with our favorite private investigator. Today, TV Line announced that Chantal Thuy has been cast as Magnum’s (Jay Hernandez) new love interest. Season three left viewers wondering what was in store for the popular...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Sistas new tonight on BET? Season 3 episode 11 return date, more

Is Sistas new tonight on BET? We have a lot to take on within this article, but it feels natural to start off answering that question. Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. The show is still in the midst of a hiatus, but we can at least confirm that it’s going to be over before too long. Last week the network confirmed that new episodes will be back on Wednesday, October 13, which shouldn’t come as too great a surprise given that we’d heard already that the drama was returning in October.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: See Mark Harmon, Gary Cole in new promo

Today NCIS released their latest season 19 promo, and if you love Mark Harmon, this one’s worth checking out! Of course, the same goes for if you’re intrigued about Gary Cole’s FBI agent character, as well. If you look to the bottom of this article (via Wilmer Valderrama’s Instagram page)...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Oval season 2 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week’s The Oval season 2 episode 21 is important for a number of reasons, but let’s begin with this: It’s close to the finale. As a matter of fact, “Powerful Hands” is the penultimate hour of the entire season! Whatever happens here is going to lead to all sorts of chaos — don’t expect much in the way of resolution here. Instead, prepare for the Presidency to come on the brink of disaster as forces conspire to have it crumbling to the ground by the time we get to the closing minutes.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 premiere spoilers: The next morning…

Season 4 is set to premiere on NBC on September 21 and today, we come bearing news that we’re thrilled to share: The first details on the episode! This is one that people have been waiting to get for a number of reasons. For starters, this is just a great, thoughtful show that people will want more of right away.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Share One ‘Unpopular’ Opinion Ahead of Season 19 Premiere

NCIS fans are divided when it comes to certain topics. Reddit user Sensitive_Suspect created an unpopular opinion thread to explain why they did not like the character of Abby. Despite Pauley Perrette leaving after 15 seasons in 2018, she still remains a presence on the show. Emily Wickersham was the latest star to leave the series. Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop was a character that was featured for almost eight years. Going back to Abby, this fan explained her feelings about the beloved character.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Could a trailer hint at Mark Harmon rumors?

Here is where things get a bit tricky for the folks at CBS — despite all of the headlines surrounding Mark’s future, they have never confirmed anything. How do they go about promoting the season with this in mind?. Have you watched our video review yet for the NCIS season...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: How many episodes should you expect this fall?

Odds are, you’ve heard the news at this point that NCIS season 19 is premiering on Monday, September 20. This is a much earlier start date than what we had last year, back when the global health crisis made it extremely difficult on just about every show in production. In...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire season 10: SPOILER spotted on set in new images

With the fall season fast approaching, NBC is hard at work preparing Chicago Fire season 10 with the cast and crew having recently returned to begin work on the new season. As recently revealed by several members of the cast, filming is currently underway in Chicago with all of our favorite actors making their way back to the Windy City — well most of them, that is — to suit back up as Chicago’s heroic firefighters and paramedics.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: One Star’s Features Leaves Fans Questioning its ‘Realness’

Give “Yellowstone” fans too much time between seasons and they will find things to critique about the show. And time is exactly what fans have right now as they await the “Yellowstone” season four premiere in November. So, they’re using this time to question all the things they may have looked past while previously binging the show. And one of the characters currently being scrutinized is Jamie Dutton. Obviously, Jamie is the character everyone loves to hate. Some fans think he’s slimy, some fans think he’s whiny. Other fans simply feel sorry for him. After all, all he’s ever really wanted is his father’s love. And all the backstabbing things he’s done may have just been wounded, attention-seeking tactics. Regardless of their opinion of Jamie Dutton, there’s one thing all fans agreed on in this recent “Yellowstone” Reddit thread, and that’s a dislike for Jamie Dutton’s hair.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

A Million Little Things season 4 promo: Is cliffhanger addressed?

ABC released today a brand-new promo for A Million Little Things season 4, and through watching it you can feel a rush of positivity. There were a number of different angles that the network could have taken here, whether it be addressing familiar story points or spending the entire 30 seconds on the shocking, Gary-centric cliffhanger from the end of this past season. So what did they choose to do? They went with a promo that is, by and large, happy. It’s about the value of friendship and how important it is to get through some of the more difficult days in life. There are also some fun romantic moments in here, as well, including one for Rome and Regina at the end that is almost sure to put a smile on your face.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: More discussion on Fornell return

If you’ve been reading our NCIS season 19 coverage, then you probably know already that Tobias Fornell is returning to the show. It’s something that we’ve discussed previously, with executive producer Steven D. Binder noting that there were plans for him to be in at least one episode. Now, we’re...
TV Seriesthewestsidegazette.com

Netflix Picks Up ‘Manifest’ For A Final Fourth Season After NBC Cancellation

WASHINGTON — Streaming platform Netflix has picked up “Manifest” for a fourth and final season, ten weeks after National Broadcasting Company (NBC) canceled the drama this summer following its three-season run. The streamer has also announced that this upcoming new season will consist of 20 episodes, more than any single...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: David McCallum returning as Ducky!

For the longest time, we’ve wondered whether or not we’d see David McCallum back on-screen during NCIS season 19. Following the 400th episode last year his appearances were sporadic, and occasionally even virtual. Much of this we figured was due to the global health crisis, but even before that McCallum’s appearances were scaled back more and more versus what they were in the early days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy