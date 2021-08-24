Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 promo: Could J leave?

Give “Yellowstone” fans too much time between seasons and they will find things to critique about the show. And time is exactly what fans have right now as they await the “Yellowstone” season four premiere in November. So, they’re using this time to question all the things they may have looked past while previously binging the show. And one of the characters currently being scrutinized is Jamie Dutton. Obviously, Jamie is the character everyone loves to hate. Some fans think he’s slimy, some fans think he’s whiny. Other fans simply feel sorry for him. After all, all he’s ever really wanted is his father’s love. And all the backstabbing things he’s done may have just been wounded, attention-seeking tactics. Regardless of their opinion of Jamie Dutton, there’s one thing all fans agreed on in this recent “Yellowstone” Reddit thread, and that’s a dislike for Jamie Dutton’s hair.