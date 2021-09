At a time when Americans have been trying to get out of Afghanistan, Republican Congressman Markywane Mullin just can't seem to get in. The congressman reportedly butted heads with US Embassy staff in Tajikistan when they refused to help him move a large amount of cash through the country on his way to Afghanistan. Mr Mullin - according to a report by The Washington Post, which cites officials familiar with the incident - had planned to use the money to charter a helicopter, which he then wanted to use to rescue a family of Americans reportedly stuck in...