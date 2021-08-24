Cancel
Lima, OH

Lima City Council fails to pass ordinance for an isolation and quarantine facility

By Cameron Saliga
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLima City Council voted against an ordinance that would support an isolation and quarantine facility for homeless people and families. Council voted 5 to 2 with one person abstaining on a second reading for an ordinance that would enter into a contract with Coleman Professional Services which would provide $500,000 from CDBG Coronavirus funds for an isolation and quarantine facility for the homeless. The ordinance did not pass because it needs a two-thirds majority. The ordinance will now head to a third reading which only requires a simple majority. Peggy Ehora, 5th ward councilor was absent from the first reading, but voted yes on the second reading explained what the facility would do for the city.

