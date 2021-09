Welcome back to another B1G football season! Who will win? Who will lose? And most importantly who will get fired? Let's find out!. ***DISCLAIMER*** BoilerUp89 does not wish unemployment upon anyone and asks that you remember these coaches are real people with a family. Watching the performance of some of these coaches is inappropriate for young children and all viewers watch their games at their own risk. The following FanPost contains words and due to its content should not be read by anyone. All spelling and grammatic errors are intentional. Formatting errors should be blamed on SBNation.