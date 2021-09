If Twinkies alone aren't good enough for you, why not try making a Twinkie cake recipe instead? It's basically just a bundt cake with a cream cheese filling, only you don't need the bundt pan or much prep time for this classic sponge cake, since you'll be using Twinkies themselves. You don't need that many ingredients to make Twinkie cakes, and this cake recipe is one you can easily enlist your kids to help with since there's no oven necessary.