Bedford, NH

Authorities identify victims in double murder at Bedford, N.H., hotel

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 10 days ago

Authorities in New Hampshire identified two men Monday who were killed in a gruesome incident at a Bedford, N.H., hotel Saturday night. A New Jersey man is facing murder charges in the deaths of Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, N.H., who was found dead in the lobby of the Country Inn & Suites in Bedford around 7 p.m. Saturday, and David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, N.J., who was found dead in a guest room, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said.

www.bostonglobe.com

