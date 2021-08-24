Authorities identify victims in double murder at Bedford, N.H., hotel
Authorities in New Hampshire identified two men Monday who were killed in a gruesome incident at a Bedford, N.H., hotel Saturday night. A New Jersey man is facing murder charges in the deaths of Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, N.H., who was found dead in the lobby of the Country Inn & Suites in Bedford around 7 p.m. Saturday, and David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, N.J., who was found dead in a guest room, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said.www.bostonglobe.com
