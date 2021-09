Williamson County will hold a job fair Sept. 13 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Williamson County Georgetown Annex at 100 Wilco Way. The event will give potential job seekers the opportunity to meet managers and staff from several different county departments including the tax assessor collector’s office, and the road and bridge department. While physical resumes are not necessary to attend, there will be several computers on-site for those wishing to apply on the spot.