Zaid Koursheed Joins NMS Consulting as a Senior Consultant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF)(WKN:C36) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce:. Cielo has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent ('LOI') with Kodiak Chemical Solutions ('Kodiak'). Kodiak is a Western Canadian based company interested in the purchase of Waste Derived Naphtha ('WDN') for uses including but not limited to paraffin solvents, diluents, cleaning fluids, paint and ashphalt diluents and any other uses in their discretion. Kodiak wishes to purchase, from Cielo, WDN from all of Cielo's Alberta production facilities. The material terms of the LOI are to be mutually agreed upon and set out in a definitive agreement, anticipated to occur prior to the end of 2021. This LOI does not conflict with a previously announced and existing memorandum of understanding with Elbow River Marketing, which is an offtake agreement for diesel fuels.