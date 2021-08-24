Cancel
San Diego County, CA

County Health Officials Report 961 New COVID Infections, 8 More Hospitalized

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
 10 days ago
A San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedic vaccinates a San Diego resident. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

With the Delta variant continuing to surge, San Diego County’s latest COVID-19 numbers show 961 new cases, but no additional deaths.

According to data released Monday by the county Health and Human Services Agency, there were eight additional coronavirus-related hospitalizations and four more people were admitted to intensive care units.

The data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus case number to 324,537 and the death toll remains 3,848.

A total of 12,076 tests were reported Monday and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 8.3%.

On the vaccine front, 73.6% of all eligible residents in the county are vaccinated — more than 2 million people.

A full list of available vaccination sites and more information can be found at www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this report.

San Diego, CA
