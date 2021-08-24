Cancel
Marian Regional Medical Center’s cardiopulmonary rehab program receives certification

By Santa Maria Times Staff Report
Lompoc Record
 10 days ago

Marian Regional Medical Center’s Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program in Santa Maria has been certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, a hospital spokeswoman said. The certification is valid for three years. Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs help people with such cardiovascular problems as heart attacks and coronary artery...

