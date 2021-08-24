Alaska State Trooper shot in Anchor Point
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATED: The trooper has been medevaced to an Anchorage hospital, and according to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), is in fair condition. Bret Herrick, who is being sought by troopers in connection with the shooting, “was last seen wearing work boots, dark pants, knee-length leather trench coat, black tee-shirt, and a black do-rag on his head. Herrick is 5′10″, 200 pounds bald, and has brown eyes,” according to DPS.www.webcenterfairbanks.com
