Colona, IL

Colona approves reallocation of $6 charge on water/sewer bills

Quad Cities Onlines
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT WE KNOW: Colona residents have been paying a $6 surcharge on water/sewer bills to pay for 2012 bonds, which are being paid off early as of September 1. WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Monday voted to approve reallocating the $6 surcharge from the 2012 bonds. A sum of $3 of the surcharge will go towards 2019 bonds which had insufficient funding, and $1 each to the water fund, the sewer fund and the waste fund. Base rate for water will be $8.75 per month, while the sewer fund's base rate will be $8.35 per month. The new waste utility billing rate will be $12.75 per month. Alderman Tom Feliksiak, 3rd Ward, questioned whether the council had the authority to take the action or if the bonds had been voted on city-wide; he was told they did not have to have a referendum on the bonds. The vote was 7-0 with Alderman Jessica Hillman, 1st Ward, absent.

