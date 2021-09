Previews of the area’s top high school football games on Friday and a schedule for all of the games. ORANGE LUTHERAN at NO. 1 SERRA, 7 P.M. Outlook: The Lancers are from the ultra-competitive Trinity League and have a new coach, Rod Sherman. They’re ranked No. 9 in Orange County. The Lancers played a league-only schedule in the spring and allowed 48.2 points per game. If all goes well for the Cavaliers, this could be a very big season. Quarterback Maalik Murphy (Texas commit) returns for his first full season under center, and he has a plethora of talent at wide receiver, led by Rodrick Pleasant and Darrian Anderson.