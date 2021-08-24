American Heart Association Heart Walk runs through downtown Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -The 27th annual American heart walk took place in downtown Fairbanks Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Park. This event raised over $175,000 for the American Heart Association (AHA) by inviting the Fairbanks community to walk on the event path in order to promote physical and mental health through healthy habits, while supporting AHA’s lifesaving mission. This years heart walk was primarily sponsored by Foundation Health Partners.www.webcenterfairbanks.com
