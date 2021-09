MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) – The F-D-A has fully approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. This makes it the nation’s first vaccine to move beyond emergency use authorization. “Now, in Louisiana, it does not equate to a mandate because you still have a medical exemption. Louisiana is one of the fifteen states that has a personal exemption, so you can just have a written consent and not have to be vaccinated.” Says President of the University of Louisiana System Dr. Jim Henderson.