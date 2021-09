Investing.com - Another day, another dive for Chinese equities after more sectors come in for criticism from state media. Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) triggers a 10% drop in European natural gas prices. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will have a new CEO and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has a new buyback, but U.S. stocks are set to open lower again. And Elon Musk wants to make a humanoid robot prototype next year. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Friday, August 20th.