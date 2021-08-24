Ezzedine C. Fishere: What the Taliban victory spells out for the Middle East

Taliban has released a terrifying video in which suicide bombers are seen parading and showcasing explosive vests, rockets and other weaponry. Dozens of women in western Afghanistan took to the streets on Thursday in a rare public protest against the Taliban rule and the restrictions on their right to work and seek education.Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have plummetted to an all-time low after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.The Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday that Afghanistan will rely primarily on financing from China after the withdrawal of foreign troops and its takeover of the country. Read More Former British soldier ‘arrested by Taliban’ while trying to evacuate 400 AfghansThe UK has a moral duty to help refugees from Afghanistan – time to make your voice heardHow not to be a ‘white savior’ when you talk about women in Afghanistan and Texas