Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ezzedine C. Fishere: What the Taliban victory spells out for the Middle East

By Ezzedine C. Fishere
The Spokesman-Review
 10 days ago

Reactions across the Middle East to the stunning Taliban victory in Afghanistan have focused mostly on what it says about the United States. For many, it shows how America’s standing is diminishing; how the United States has betrayed its allies, leaving behind those who believed its promises – yet more proof that “those whose only cover is America are naked,” as Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak reportedly once said.

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#The Middle East#Iran#Egyptian#The Sunni Islamists#The United Nations#Middle Eastern#American#The Islamic State#The Muslim Brotherhood#Muslim#Hamas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Country
Egypt
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
Worldthedallasnews.net

Al Qaeda praises Taliban's 'historic victory' in Afghan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 1 (ANI): A few hours after the last US troop left Kabul, Al Qaeda's senior leadership released a congratulatory statement on Tuesday on the occasion of the "Taliban's victory" in the war-ravaged country. Al Qaeda's leaders said it "soothed" their hearts to hear verses from the Quran...
MilitaryLewiston Morning Tribune

Taliban rejoice as U.S. military departs

KABUL, Afghanistan — Taliban fighters watched the last U.S. planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency that drove the world’s most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries. The departure of...
WorldWashington Times

Taliban celebrate, al Qaeda leaders return to Afghanistan day after U.S. exit

Taliban fighters celebrated at the Kabul airport Tuesday while key al Qaeda leaders made a triumphant return to Afghanistan, signaling a dark new reality for the country a day after Western troops withdrew and America ended the longest-running war in its history. Finally free of a U.S. military presence after...
PoliticsThe Spokesman-Review

Our own Taliban

After watching Afghanistan fall again to the Taliban, I believe that the same thing could happen in America. I see American white Christian nationalists acting just like the Taliban with flags waving behind pickup trucks armed with guns sweeping through rural America. The rest of us, like most Afghans, would roll over in fear.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan news - live: Afghan women protest against Taliban rule as fighters carry out victory parade

Taliban has released a terrifying video in which suicide bombers are seen parading and showcasing explosive vests, rockets and other weaponry. Dozens of women in western Afghanistan took to the streets on Thursday in a rare public protest against the Taliban rule and the restrictions on their right to work and seek education.Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have plummetted to an all-time low after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.The Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday that Afghanistan will rely primarily on financing from China after the withdrawal of foreign troops and its takeover of the country. Read More Former British soldier ‘arrested by Taliban’ while trying to evacuate 400 AfghansThe UK has a moral duty to help refugees from Afghanistan – time to make your voice heardHow not to be a ‘white savior’ when you talk about women in Afghanistan and Texas
WorldABC 4

Afghanistan: What happens next? Middle East expert weighs in

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The longest war in America’s history is over, but now another chapter of our history opens: recovery and diplomacy. On Good Morning Utah Wednesday morning, an expert in Middle Eastern diplomacy spoke about the rapid evacuation and our future relationship with the Taliban. In a...
MilitaryHerald-Journal

Recent veterans recall service in Middle East

With the 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 coming up, The Citizen caught up with some of the local veterans who have served the United States in the Middle East. Chad Dunn, Cuyler Stoker and Casey Roberts are each proud of the service they have given their...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Taliban calls the shots as America’s humiliation continues

“The answer is no.” That was the response, on August 24, of Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen to a Sky News reporter who asked if the United States might be permitted more time to evacuate American civilians and their allies from Afghanistan. Defense Department press secretary John Kirby responded: “I think...
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden defends US pull-out as Taliban claim victory

US President Joe Biden has defended his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan - a move which led to Taliban militants returning to power. Staying longer was not an option, Mr Biden said in an address to the nation, a day after the end of a 20-year US presence in Afghanistan.
WorldABC 15 News

Afghan U.S. ally forced to go into hiding as Taliban takes over middle east

Chaos turns into carnage, after the hasty U.S. exit from Afghanistan. The Taliban took over Afghanistan following Monday's departure of the last U.S. plane out of Kabul. ABC15 spoke exclusively to a former Afghan U.S. interpreter, who we are not identifying, who says he has now gone into hiding. “I’m...
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Taliban declares victory as Afghans assess what’s left and what’s next, after West’s exit

KABUL, Afghanistan — For the last two weeks, Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport was the last tether for America’s war in Afghanistan, its runways the site of a frantic airlift that spirited more than 123,000 people out of the country. But there was none of that frenzied activity Tuesday, hours after the last U.S. military transport plane rumbled into the night sky, closing the chapter ...
MilitaryFulton Sun

Taliban celebrate victory as US troops leave Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters watched the last U.S. planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency that drove the world's most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries. The departure...
Middle EastCouncil on Foreign Relations

Iraq Is the Middle East’s New Power Broker

Last week, the Turkish news site Ahval reported that the Iraqi government invited Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to a regional security summit that would also include Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the European Union. Since then, other news outlets have reported that the guest list also includes the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Egypt. The meeting, which is scheduled for late August, is just the latest effort stretching back to 2019 on the part of Iraq’s leadership to be a constructive force in the Middle East.
Miami, FLthemiamihurricane.com

UM Middle East scholar Bradford McGuinn gives insight after Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

When President Joe Biden accelerated the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan over the summer of 2021, Taliban forces quickly reasserted control in a coordinated effort that culminated in the Aug. 15 fall of the country’s capital city, Kabul. As Afghanistan natives, world leaders and U.S. citizens wonder what is next, The Miami Hurricane sat down with UM Middle East scholar and Senior Lecturer Bradford McGuinn for insight.
North Salt Lake, UTStandard-Examiner

Letter: No longer trusting leaders on Middle East policies

In 2012, I watched every hearing on Benghazi — and determined there were leaders of our country who dismissed, for their own purposes, what they were told about the dangers in Libya. Then one key person in testifying made a statement of “What difference does it make?” That rankled me to the core! If it had been their daughter, it would have made a difference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy