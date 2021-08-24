Cancel
Perry: Door "more than ajar" for Mac Jones at QB with Newton out

NBC Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the best ability is availability, Cam Newton is currently trailing Mac Jones in that department for the New England Patriots. Newton is out until Thursday for the Patriots following a 'misunderstanding' over a COVID test, a stretch which includes the first of two joint practices with the New York Giants in Foxboro.

www.nbcsports.com

NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFL
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFL

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFL
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFL

Former Patriots player takes big shot at Bill Belichick over Cam Newton release

Asante Samuel crushes Bill Belichick on Twitter after the New England Patriots released Cam Newton. Former New England Patriots star cornerback Asante Samuel took a big shot at his former head coach Bill Belichick for releasing Cam Newton on Tuesday morning. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Cam Newton release is another reminder of horrible Nick Foles trade

Last offseason when the Chicago Bears publically stated their intentions to bring in competition for Mitchell Trubisky, fans were clamoring for the team to go out and sign Cam Newton. Coming off a nagging shoulder injury from the 2019 season, teams were understandably skeptical and without being able to get the proper physicals in (due to COVID), many teams like the Bears passed on Cam.
NFL

Patriots announcer apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ Cam Newton comment

The Patriots’ radio color commentator apologized Sunday after he was criticized for suggesting quarterback Cam Newton was distracted by rap music at practice last week. “That’s something I know that’s drawn attention for being racially insensitive,” Scott Zolak, a former backup quarterback for the Patriots, said before New England beat the Giants in the preseason finale Sunday night. “I’m sorry for that comment. I didn’t need to make that comment.”
NFL
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Cut Cam Newton After Mac Jones Wins QB Battle

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Mac Jones officially is QB1 in New England. The Patriots released veteran quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Jim McBride of The Boston Globe was the first to report Newton’s release. Jones, the 15th overall pick...
NFL

Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton

BOSTON, Mass. (WBTV) – The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton, according to reports. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Tuesday morning, citing sources. “Bill Belichick said he would do what’s best for the team. In this case, it’s starting rookie Mac Jones,” a follow-up tweet from...
NFL

What NFL observers are saying about Patriots releasing quarterback Cam Newton

All NFL teams are required to get their rosters down to 53 players by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and there have been a flurry of cuts the last two days. There are always a few surprise moves, but the New England Patriots shocked NFL fans and media members by cutting quarterback Cam Newton, the Boston Globe reported. That means rookie Mac Jones will be the team’s starter.
NFL

Cam Newton reacts to release on Instagram

Bill Belichick shocked the NFL world Tuesday morning when he released veteran quarterback Cam Newton. About an hour after his release, Newton reacted on Instagram – the first comments on the move from either side. “I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say…please...
NFL

Perry: Mac Jones looks like a starting QB

With Cam Newton away, it was Mac Jones' day at training camp for the New England Patriots. While the session was far from perfect for Jones, who threw two interceptions during 11-on-11 work, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry said that based on what he saw, Jones looked like an NFL starting quarterback.
NFL

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...

