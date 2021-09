Chrome tabs can be organized in different ways depending on the platform. On desktop, you can put tabs into groups within one or more windows which you can then rearrange using your OS’s window manager. On Android, you can also put tabs into groups, but you can’t open multiple instances of Chrome like you can on desktop. That’s set to change with the upcoming Android 12 update and a new version of Google Chrome, however, as Google is working on bringing multi-instance support and a window manager to Chrome for Android.