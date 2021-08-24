Cancel
Football

Re: Jags are weak on O

 10 days ago

Etienne is on the sideline with a foot injury. He's limping. Going to be a long year for TL/ETN and Jags nation...they need an o-line and some receivers that can actually get open. No run game, no time to pass... TL looks like he's aiming the ball instead of just passing the ball...

The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
The Spun

Bears Legend Says The Quarterback Decision Is Obvious

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy continues to say that veteran Andy Dalton will be the team’s starting quarterback when the season opens in September. Rookie Justin Fields has played well throughout the preseason – and most Bears fans seem to prefer the former Ohio State star – but it’s Dalton’s time for now.
Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFLchatsports.com

Jaylon Smith & Ezekiel Elliott Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Players Facing A Make-Or-Break Season In 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are under a ton of pressure this season as head coach Mike McCarthy enters his second season after a poor first year. But there are also several key players who are facing potential make or break seasons in 2021. If starters like Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Ezekiel Elliott bounce-back after poor seasons, their time in Dallas could be up. There are also several young players facing a put up or shut up season in Dallas. Tom Downey of the Cowboys Report combs through all the players who may be facing a make it or break it season in 2021.
The Spun

Longtime NFL Quarterback Has Blunt Message For Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made his stance clear this offseason: he will not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Cousins has promised to be “vigilant” in following the enhanced protocols for unvaccinated players, and he even said he’d go as far as putting up plexiglass in the QB room. However, he also said he’s “at peace” with his “personal and private” decision to refuse the vaccine.
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Releasing Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. After leaving the Raiders for one year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph eventually made his return to the team. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo sends massive warning to rest of NFL about Patriots

The New England Patriots are poised to do better compared to their rather underwhelming 2020 season, but former Dallas Cowboys QB and now CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo thinks they will do more than just improve. According to Romo, he sees the Patriots as massive threats that other NFL teams...
The Spun

ESPN Has Announced The New Co-Hosts For 'First Take'

ESPN’s First Take is entering a new era, as Max Kellerman is no longer a part of the show. On Thursday, the network officially announced who’ll debate Stephen A. Smith in the near future. In an effort to keep the show as entertaining as possible, ESPN has decided to go...
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
Clemson WR out for several weeks

Clemson WR out for several weeks

The 'WRU' depth has taken a hit. Clemson redshirt sophomore receiver Brannon Spector announced on social media Thursday that he contracted COVID-19 in the spring and since has had some respiratory issues that will keep him out until later this season. “After getting COVID in the spring, I’ve been facing...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Cut Wide Recever.

The Chicago Bears like many teams are forced to make some tough decisions today as they cut down their rosters. The latest cut has the Bears moving on from a wide receiver they saw some potential in but was just never able to grab a permanent role. General manager Ryan...
Re: OR!?!?!

Re: OR!?!?!

Smell like a champion: Georgia does away with 'Doo Doo Ice'. Details matter, and that's why new Bulldogs AD Josh Brooks had to make a change. No more foul ice. “We’ve got Zaxby’s ice," he boasts.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

so when Dabo leaves and Brandon Streeter becomes interim

Do you think Clemson stays at the level they are now? I mean i'm hoping so. But reality might dictate that we don't go undefeated in conference every year. There will be a transition period. And during that time if a kid is on the fence he's going to look at income/NIL money as his motivator. So.. where do you go for that? Pickens county? or Columbus, OH? Markets will shift alot of commitments. It did last year with Korey Foreman. I think that trend will strengthen.

