Facebook Will Bring Video And Audio Calls Back To Its Main App

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 10 days ago

Facebook’s app back in the day allowed users to chat with friends while browsing the app. However, the company later opted to split up the feature by forcing users to download and use the Messenger app if they wanted to chat with friends or call them for video or audio chats.

