CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were hospitalized, including a police officer, when a fire broke out Thursday night in an Englewood apartment building. The fire broke out in the building at 6429-31 S. Morgan St., according to the Fire Department. People jumped from the building, the Fire Department said. 6429 6431 Morgan still and box. Plan 1. One police officer transported good condition. One civilian transported red condition. We did have jumpers. pic.twitter.com/t3FJQzUi4E — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 3, 2021 One police officer was taken to an area hospital in good condition, while one civilian was taken to an area hospital in serious-to-critical condition.