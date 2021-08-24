Port Arthur Police arrest man charged with two counts of aggravated assault
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police shared video Monday of them arresting a 22-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a shooting at a store. Two aggravated assault warrants were issued for Deon Williams for his alleged role in the Monday, August 16 shooting at the 600 bock of W. Gulfway Drive. Police arrested Williams at a house in the 1800 block of Rev. Raymond Scott Ave at 4:15 p.m. Monday.www.12newsnow.com
