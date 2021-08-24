Cancel
Ravens put Fort on injured reserve with torn ACL

New Castle News
 10 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens put linebacker L.J. Fort on injured reserve Monday after he injured his knee over the weekend. Fort left the team's preseason victory at Carolina on Saturday night in the first half. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Fort had a torn ACL.

