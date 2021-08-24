Officials: Incident tied to Mexia coach's resignation doesn't involve students

Three days after his sudden resignation, Mexia ISD and the Mexia Police Department have announced an update to former head football coach and athletic director Brady Bond's resignation.

According to a joint statement from the two organizations, the incident related to Bond's resignation, "the Mexia Police Department has not received any report of involvement of any juvenile or any member of the Mexia ISD student body."

Friday, the district and police announced Bond had resigned, effective immediately, and Mexia PD had simultaneously opened an "inquiry in to facts and circumstances regarding an incident related to the resignation."

In Monday's update, the department said nobody has been detained or arrested as a result of the inquiry.

Because the inquiry is in progress, no further information is available.

Bond was hired April 28th as Mexia's head football coach and athletic director, replacing Triston Abron who left after one year to take the same position at Pittsburg. He came from Forney, where he was an assistant.

Sunday, the district named former Midway defensive coordinator Aaron Nowell, who was hired to serve in the same role for the Black Cats, its interim head coach. Mexia opens the season Friday against Lake Belton at Tiger Field in Belton.