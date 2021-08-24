Cancel
Robot delivery service rolls onto campus

By Tom Hanks
Lantern
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State students have a new delivery service that they don’t have to tip this semester: robots. The university partnered with Grubhub and Yandex, an autonomous vehicle developer, to roll out contactless food delivery on campus from select dining services. Students, faculty and staff will be able to order food from Curl Market, 12th Avenue Bread Company, Connecting Grounds and Mirror Lake Eatery through the Grubhub app and have their food delivered between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

