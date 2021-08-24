Robot delivery service rolls onto campus

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Somewhere in Santa Monica, a human orders a salad, a latte and a donut for delivery from Alfalfa, a sunny Ocean Park cafe. The order pops up in the kitchen and the staff prepares the food. Instead of handing it to a driver, an employee walks to a boxy Coco delivery robot parked outside the front door and places the order inside the rectangular compartment that comprises the bot's "torso." The little machine, with its cheerful orange and pink exterior and its twin front-facing headlights, rolls out of the shop and down the sidewalk like a first-gen Wall-E. It trundles past joggers, shoppers and store owners, carrying food but also a whiff of something else — the future.