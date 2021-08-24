Cancel
Columbus, OH

Campus-area DJs excited to have students back on the dance floor

By Maisie Fitzmaurice
Lantern
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs pandemic restrictions become more flexible, college students aren’t the only ones excited to get back to their nights out. DJs at campus-area bars are eager to welcome students back this fall with a mix of their favorite throwback tunes and electronic dance music. After a year of COVID-19 limitations, Mitch Wilkens, a DJ at Midway on High and Ethyl & Tank, said he can’t wait to perform for a student audience again.

www.thelantern.com

