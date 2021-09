The following was sent out to the Dexter schools community:. In response to rising COVID-19 trends in our community, the Washtenaw County Health Department has issued two public health orders for PreK-12 public, private, charter, and vocational schools, which includes Dexter Community Schools. These two orders will help us all strive towards our shared goal of providing consistent in-person instruction and services to students, young children, and families in a way that is as safe as possible.