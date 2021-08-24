Cancel
Cuomo commutes 4 convicted murderers' sentences in final hours as governor

By Michael Lee
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted the sentences of four people convicted of murder as one of his last acts as governor. "The march towards a more fair, more just, more equitable, and more empathetic New York State is a long one, but every step forward we can take it [sic] worthwhile and important," Cuomo said in a press release. "These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice."

