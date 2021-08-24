Cuomo commutes 4 convicted murderers' sentences in final hours as governor
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted the sentences of four people convicted of murder as one of his last acts as governor. "The march towards a more fair, more just, more equitable, and more empathetic New York State is a long one, but every step forward we can take it [sic] worthwhile and important," Cuomo said in a press release. "These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice."www.foxnews.com
