FCD record: 5-9-7 (22 pts., 11th in West) ATX record: 5-11-4 (19 pts., 12th in West) FCD vs. ATX all-time: 1-0-0 (2 GF, 0 GA) FCD vs. ATX away: 0-0-0 (0 GF, 0 GA) FC Dallas travels south to take on Austin FC for the second time this season. The Texas clubs met for the first time in MLS play earlier this month at Toyota Stadium, with FC Dallas earning a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Ryan Hollingshead and Jesús Ferreira. Now, Dallas will look to repeat the trick and take all three points from Austin away from home.