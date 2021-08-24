Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Tony Finau captures Northern Trust in playoff

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9dLg_0baojGKH00

Tony Finau ended his lengthy title drought in dramatic fashion Monday, winning the Northern Trust in a playoff with Australia’s Cameron Smith.

The tournament at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., was the opener of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs. The final round was delayed one day due to inclement weather.

Both Finau and Smith finished at 20-under-par 264 over 72 holes after Finau shot a 6-under 65 on Monday and Smith carded a 4-under 67.

On the first playoff hole, Smith knocked his drive out of bounds, and Finau took advance to win with a par on the par-4 18th hole.

Finau won the first time since the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, ending a winless stretch of 142 starts. He now owns two career titles in 189 starts.

A string of five holes on the back nine during which was 5 under led to the victory. Starting at the 12th hole, he went birdie-eagle-birdie-par-birdie.

On the par-5 13th hole, Finau knocked his 218-yard approach shot within 3 feet of the cup, and he knocked in the eagle putt to tie Spain’s Jon Rahm for the lead.

“It took everything I had because I knew I had to get to 20 under,” Finau said. “I was chasing down the best player in the world (Rahm). Jon is a good friend, but I know what type of game he has. He’s not going to let up on a lead. So I knew I was going to have to catch him and eventually pass him, and Cam was playing well. I gave it everything I had.”

Smith put himself in contention with consecutive birdies at Nos. 16 and 17 before he parred the closing hole.

He said of the decisive mistake in the playoff, “Just a terrible swing, mate. Just a mis-hit, and in these conditions, you can’t mis-hit the ball. Got a little bottom-y and a little bit heel-y and just blew up in the wind and went a long ways right.

“You know, my driver has cost me a few tournaments this year. That makes me more determined to try and figure it out before the end of the year.”

Rahm birdied the 12th and 13th holes, but he logged two bogeys and no birdies over the final five holes, including a bogey at No. 18, to finish two shots back of the leaders. He shot a 2-under 69 on Monday and wound up in solo third place.

Sweden’s Alex Noren (5 under on Monday), Tom Hoge (2 under) and Justin Thomas (1 under) shared fourth place at 15 under.

South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen (1 over) claimed seventh place at 14 under.

Kevin Na (3 under), Keith Mitchell (2 under) and Canada’s Corey Conners (1 under) tied for eighth place at 13 under. Mitchell birdied each of the last three holes to jump into the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings and qualify for next week’s in Owings Mills, Md.

Finau reflected on the difference in his game since his only other PGA Tour win.

“I’m a lot better player and I feel like it’s been a long time coming, but I also feel like you have to earn everything out here,” he said. “Nothing’s given to you and I was able to earn this win, and you know, hopefully the future continues to be bright.

“I’m playing some great golf. We’ve got two big tournaments in front of me, so I’m going to enjoy this one. … I feel like I can go on a run, so why not continue right on to next week.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Northern Trust#Liberty National#The Pga Tour#Nos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Bryson DeChambeau’s big problem: volatility

Bryson DeChambeau could certainly win the FedEx Cup this weekend at East Lake, but he probably won’t. The problem is volatility. I’m not talking about the kind of emotional volatility DeChambeau occasionally displays on the course. His real problem is performance volatility: the natural ups and downs of his score that are occasioned by the uber-aggressive adjustments he’s made to his swing.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Tour Championship odds, FedEx Cup Playoff predictions: Expert reveals Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm picks

It all comes down to this when the PGA Tour's top 30 players tee off Thursday in the 2021 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Patrick Cantlay starts with a two-stroke lead at 10-under par after his steely BMW Championship victory in a six-hole playoff with Bryson DeChambeau. Northern Trust winner Tony Finau starts second at 8 under, followed by DeChambeau (-7), Jon Rahm (-6) and Cameron Smith (-5). Reigning FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson is in the finale for the 13th straight year but will need to make up a seven-stroke deficit to defend his title. Xander Schauffele, who went a tournament-best 15 under last year but tied for second overall, will start at 2 under along with Rory McIlroy, who seeks his third FedEx Cup title.
Salt Lake City, UTABC 4

Tony Finau ends 5-year drought

Skate Utah!: Locals explain state's growing skateboarding community. USS Salt Lake City uniforms | Courtesy Utes Equipment. Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. How the full authorization of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine could impact Utah. Screen Chatter: New things to stream this week. Man arrested after triple-stabbing in Orem.
Golftodaysgolfer.co.uk

What's In The Bag: Tony Finau

What’s In The Bag of two-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau?. Tony Finau won the 2021 Northern Trust to make it two wins on the PGA Tour, a victory that also took him into the top-10 of the Official World Golf Rankings. The big-hitting American has also clocked up 10...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs standings, format, schedule: Tony Finau takes control ahead of BMW Championship

One event is over (finally), but there are still two remaining as well as the lion's share of the available bonus money still left to hand out over the next two weeks of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Tony Finau won The Northern Trust on Monday in a playoff over Cameron Smith and is the new leader of the FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club. That means he's also in the driver's seat to be in the top slot at the Tour Championship where the leader goes into the tournament at 10 under.
GolfOld Gold Black

Tony Finau wins in first event of FedEx Cup Playoffs

On Monday, Tony Finau did something in Jersey City, NY that he had not done in 1,975 days — he won a golf tournament. Since turning pro in 2007, Tony Finau has become popular for his powerful swing and his laid-back demeanor. Finau is one of Nike’s top golf athletes and is one of the longest hitters on TOUR with an average driving distance of 305.4 yards this past season.
Golfchatsports.com

Tony Finau’s Perseverance a Lesson in Overcoming Setbacks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Unbridled euphoria unfolds alongside haunting discontent routinely in the crucible of professional golf, most conspicuously at the end of tournaments. A player wins an event and grins throughout a post-round interview on the final green. Steps away, the golfer who finished second faces probing questions about what went wrong.
Golfalbuquerqueexpress.com

Bogey-free Jon Rahm leads after Northern Trust second round

World No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain remained bogey-free through 36 holes and will carry a one-shot lead into the weekend in the Northern Trust at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J. Rahm's 4-under 67 on Friday was enough to get him to 12 under, one stroke ahead of Tony...
Salt Lake City, UTkslsports.com

Tony Finau Enters Playoff Finale With History On The Line

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The final event of the 2020/21 PGA Tour season is fast concluding as Tony Finau plays for the $15 million winners share this Thursday, September 2nd, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The Tour Championship signifies the last of three playoff events as...
GolfRaleigh News & Observer

‘Brooksie’ comment to DeChambeau could lead to fan ejection

Fans who yell “Brooksie!” to Bryson DeChambeau might be removed from the tournament and have their tickets or badges confiscated. That also goes for vulgar or rude comments and gestures, or harassment of anyone involved with the tournament or other disruptive behavior. Left unclear is whether shouting “mashed potatoes!” or...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2021 Tour Championship matchups and PGA Tour prop bets picks

The 2020-21 PGA Tour season ends this weekend with the $15 million first-place prize for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The top 30 golfers from the season-long FedEx Cup standings are in attendance for the finale. Below, we’ll look for the best value prop bets in the 2021 Tour Championship odds, with matchups, placings and first-round leader PGA Tour picks and predictions.
GolfCBS Sports

FedEx Cup Playoffs 2021: Tour Championship picks, PGA odds, props, best bets from proven golf expert

The field will be in hot pursuit of Patrick Cantlay starting Thursday when the top 30 PGA Tour players tee off in the 2021 Tour Championship, the finale of this year's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Cantlay moved to the top of the FedEx Cup standings with his BMW Championship win and will start the event at East Lake Golf Club with a two-stroke lead. The leader starts at 10-under par, and second-place Tony Finau will begin at 8-under, followed by BMW runner-up Bryson DeChambeau (-7) and world No. 1 Jon Rahm (-6). Reigning champion Dustin Johnson will have to make up a seven-stroke deficit to defend his title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy