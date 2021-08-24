Cancel
Seattle, WA

IHME projection shows imminent drop in delta-fueled COVID-19 cases

By Ryan Simms, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
 10 days ago
SEATTLE — A new projection by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) shows that nationwide COVID-19 cases will likely start to drop around the beginning of September.

“We’re heading into a much better time simply because we have had a lot of infections around the country and we have a high percentage of people getting the vaccine,” said Dr. Ali Mokdad, IHME.

As rough as these last several weeks have been, doctors say there is a sobering upside to the delta variant’s wrath.

They tell KIRO 7 so many infections are happening around Washington and the entire country that delta will soon start to die out.

“Covid-19 in many places is running out of people to infect, so you see that decline,” Dr. Mokdad commented.

By estimates, nationwide COVID-19 cases will start going down around the first week of September, with a continual decline through December.

At this rate, health experts say the number of COVID-19 cases will likely be quite low during the holiday season.

As a result, they insist there’s a chance people will be able to celebrate the holidays like normal, so long as they’re careful.

“We could have close to a normal winter only if we do our part and no new variants in the United States,” said Dr. Mokdad.

Once cases start to fall, health experts say it will be critical that people still wear masks.

As always, they say the key to success and happiness in the future is being careful.

©2021 Cox Media Group

