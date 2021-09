Shockwaves were sent throughout the college football landscape earlier in the summer when the SEC finalized the additions of the Oklahoma and Texas to the conference, with the move for two of college football's biggest brands set to go effective in July 2025 when their grants of rights with the Big 12 Conference expire. The move ushers in the creation of what many see to be the first "super conference" in college football, as the SEC will now have 16 teams — the most of any power conference — and could see annual payouts reaching the ballpark of $60 million per school.