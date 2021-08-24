Cancel
The 'Milk Crate Challenge' Has Taken Over Social Media

By Sandra Song
papermag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you thought you'd , the internet's come up with another harrowing challenge — and this one involves milk crates. In case you've been offline for the past week, the hottest new trend is the aptly dubbed "Milk Crate Challenge," which involves climbing a not-so-stable pyramid made of milk crates — to varying results. And our biggest takeaway from watching a million of these videos? That this particular challenge definitely isn't for the faint of heart. Or anyone who doesn't have an Olympic-level amount of balance and skill.

InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

TikTok Milk Crate Challenge is latest dangerous way to hurt yourself

No crying over spilled milk crates. Just when you thought it was safe to go back on TikTok. Social media bozos have invented an idiotic tend called the “Milk Crate Challenge,” in which they attempt to traverse a precarious pyramid of milk crates — usually with painful results. Allegedly first showcased on Facebook by Kenneth Waddell earlier this month, videos of the wipeout-inducing trend boast over 15.3 million collective views on TikTok.
Behind Viral VideosMichigan Daily

Watch the video: Ross ‘Potato Professor’ goes viral on TikTok

It’s not always business as usual when it comes to assistant professor Ryan Ball’s graduate accounting class. Earlier this month, an anything-but-conventional Zoom review session kicked off with a blaring rendition of Michael Buffer’s “Let’s Get Ready to Rumble!” and a stock image of the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business on screen. Students, confused yet intrigued, danced along to the music not knowing what exactly was to come.
Behind Viral Videosbuzzfeednews.com

The Best Memes About The Milk Crate Challenge On The Internet

The milk crate challenge — a recent social media trend where people attempt (and usually fail) to climb stacks of milk crates — has already been banned from TikTok for promoting dangerous acts. When users try to search "milk crate challenge" on TikTok, they are led to TikTok's community guidelines.
Internetdexerto.com

Bradley Martyn clowned on Twitter for “gentrifying” Milk Crate Challenge

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has been absolutely roasted across Twitter for his version of the “Milk Crate Challenge,” as people accuse him of both cheating and gentrifying the viral trend. The Milk Crate Challenge is a relatively simple trend: people stack milk crates (those plastic box things) on grass in...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Eagle 102.3

TikTok’s Milk Crate Challenge Is The Newest Dumb But Hilarious Challenge

TikTokers are breaking bones, getting concussed, and twisting ankles trying to take part of the new challenge called the "Milk Crate Challenge." In the challenge, the challenger tries to get up and down a pyramid of milk crates, typically ending in the TikToker hurting. It sounds easy enough on paper, but the unstableness of the crates stacked seven high make for a dangerous, albeit entertaining, walk.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

What is the milk crate challenge that doctors are warning against?

A new challenge called the Milk Crate Challenge has gone viral on TikTok. It involves groups of people stacking empty plastic milk crates in a pyramid-shaped staircase and attempting to walk from one side to another, without letting the pyramid fall apart.In the past week, many social media users around the world have posted videos attempting this challenge. In fact, the video-sharing app TikTok has millions of videos of users seeking out this challenge. But doctors have already started warning that the trend is dangerous and could result in people being hospitalised. According to a statement, TikTok has likewise removed...
Internetprdaily.com

7 professional networking alternatives to LinkedIn

Most people who engage in professional networking use LinkedIn to build connections or find new opportunities, possibly because they were told to grow their LinkedIn presence when they started working. While LinkedIn is the most popular platform for professional networking, it’s not the only one. Consider these alternatives:. 1. Meetup.
Family Relationshipsnurseryworld.co.uk

Social Media - Picture this!

Photographs of the children in your setting are a great marketing tool. They allow potential families to see the kind of activities available. They also get to see what their own children are up to if they attend your setting. But often nurseries are wary of using pictures of children...
Internetthe-standard.org

The Yak is Back: Social media platform Yik Yak returns

Social media platform Yik Yak, known for its allowance of almost total anonymity online, has returned from a four-year hiatus. This time around, certain guardrails have been implemented on posts. Yik Yak allows users to engage with each other across the nearest five mile radius. Originally launched in 2013, the...

