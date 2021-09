Marvel Studios is searching for a Latino actor to lead an untitled Halloween special for Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed. The special could be based on “Werewolf by Night,” which would denote two separate characters in the Marvel comic book universe. The first, Jack Russell, debuted in the comic “Marvel Spotlight #2” in February 1972. Russell has a family history of lycanthropy — or the supernatural transformation of a human into a wolf — but uses his power for good, and is able to remain aware of his transformations. The second character, Jake Gomez, was introduced into the Marvel universe last year in the...