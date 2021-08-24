Germany, Czech Republic remain undefeated at women's world hockey championship

Longines FEI Jumping European Championship 2021 – All ready for action at Riesenbeck…. Written by by Louise Parkes: The Horse Inspection and first training session were staged yesterday ahead of today’s opening competition of the Longines FEI Jumping European Championship 2021 at Riesenbeck International in Germany. The exciting new equestrian centre created by international showjumping star Ludger Beerbaum in conjunction with Baron Constantin Heereman will be home to athletes and horses from 22 nations over the next five days as the medal race is played out.