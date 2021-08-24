Cancel
Germany, Czech Republic remain undefeated at women's world hockey championship

By Reuters
ESPN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALGARY, Alberta -- Julia Zorn, Jule Schiefer and Theresa Wagner scored, and Germany beat Denmark 3-1 on Monday in the women's world hockey championship. Zorn, Germany's captain, opened the scoring with her second goal of the tournament. She capitalized on a turnover just over the blue line and sent in a shot from the right circle. Zorn also hit the post in the final minute of the first period.

