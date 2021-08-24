Cancel
Nevada State

Nevada weekend tally: 3,000 new COVID-19 cases; 26 deaths

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Nevada reported a weekend total of more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second time this month and charted a continuing surge in community spread of COVID-19 in the Reno area.

Test positivity, a measure of the number of people who test positive for the virus, rose to 19.8% in Washoe County, where at least 147 people were hospitalized with the virus according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The positivity rate decreased during the weekend in Clark County, including Las Vegas, to 13.6% after peaking at more than 17% two weeks ago weeks. The World Health Organization goal is 5% or less to relax coronavirus restrictions.

The 3,066 new coronavirus cases reported statewide since Friday topped the 3,010 reported over three days ending Aug. 9. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Las Vegas area dropped to 998.

Nevada reported 26 deaths since Friday, bringing the statewide pandemic total to 6,306.

State data showed almost 61% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and almost 50.5% are fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 73% of eligible people have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

