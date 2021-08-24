Humankind – What Are Ruins

This is the beginning of the (Character Request) section check my profile for more details on what i'm doing here. I'm pushing the moveset up and the text to the end so anyone that just wants to see the moveset and photos get it first and if you want to read my story at the end you could or just pass on it and give me feedback on the moveset. You guys don't know how much of a struggle this was to do so many days spent on specific moves perfecting them and my character design has basicaly transformed him you don't want to see the original. I'm bumping this up I made a Petition at Change.org Kickstarter declined since I'm not asking for money and would be copyright in my eyes don't own the character or either companies. I will link both the Petition and my Smashboards Support thread Black Mage for Smash!