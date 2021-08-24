Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

School resource officer fired for using racial slur

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Black resource officer at a Florida high school who was fired earlier this year after a random audit of his body-worn camera captured him using a racial slur multiple times was rehired Monday.

Tampa’s Civil Service Board voted 3-0 that police Chief Brian Dugan had just cause to fire Delvin White in March for using the racial slur on two separate occasions in November 2020, but that firing the beloved school resource officer at Middleton High School was too harsh a punishment, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

White will return to work Tuesday with no back pay.

Dugan testified at Monday’s hearing that White’s language was a matter of professionalism. The chief said that White shouldn’t have been using a racial slur while wearing a Tampa police uniform and speaking to a student.

White, who had been with the department for eight years, used the N-word while on the phone and directly to a student he was arresting for trespassing on Nov. 30, officials said. White was also recorded saying the word several times while talking on the phone on Nov. 13.

White acknowledged he made a mistake. He said he used the word out of frustration while talking to the student and also as a way to connect with him, but not as a slur.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

555K+
Followers
306K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dugan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Slur#School Resource Officer#Ap#Civil Service Board#Middleton High School#The Tampa Bay Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Attorney: Man paralyzed by deputy shooting dies in hospital

MIAMI (AP) — A Black man who received a multimillion dollar settlement after being shot and paralyzed by a Florida deputy in 2013 has died, his attorney said Thursday. Attorney Jack Scarola told the Palm Beach Post that Dontrell Stephens died Sunday from complications associated with his paralysis. Scarola represented the 28-year-old man in his civil suit against the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Florida governor appeals ruling on masks in schools

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday to the 1st District...
Jefferson County, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Man shot, killed after pulling gun on JeffCo deputy

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who pulled a gun during an encounter northwest of Denver. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to a report of a man standing next to a motorcycle waving a gun near the Willis Case Golf Course at about noon Thursday. No one was near the motorcycle when authorities arrived, but a man matching the suspect’s description approached the scene while deputies were investigating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy