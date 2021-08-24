Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton playing defense has turned this team around

NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Twins before Thursday’s game at Yankee Stadium. From the Yankees following Thursday’s win over the Red Sox:. The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Red Sox and improved to 4-0 on their eight-game, seven-day homestand...have won a season- high-tying six straight games (also had a six-game winning streak from 5/18-23)...have won seven of their last eight games, 13 of their last 16, 16 of their last 20 and 18 of their last 23. Are a season-high 17G over .500...are 17G over .500 for the first time since finishing the 2019 season 44G over .500 (103-59). Their 27-11 (.711) record since 7/6 is the best record in the Majors in that span. Tonight marked their 34th come-from-behind win this season, the third-most in the Majors, trailing only Tampa Bay (37 entering today) and Boston (35). Have won each of their last eight series and 12 of their last 13...their eight-series winning streak is their longest since a nine-series streak from 5/3-6/2/19...have won or split 26 of their last 34 series since 4/20 (23-8-3 in those series).