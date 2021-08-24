Cancel
MLS expansion to Las Vegas would be interesting - Don Garber

By Jeff Carlisle
ESPN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber said the league is "really intrigued" by Las Vegas as a possible expansion market, and will continue to focus on the city as it looks to determine MLS's 30th team. Garber spoke to ESPN at the MLS Works Community Day at...

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber is intrigued by Las Vegas. The league seemingly is looking to replace the Sacramento expansion franchise that was supposed to start play in 2023 and Las Vegas is now a candidate. The league has realized there is no white knight ready to rescue the franchise after Ron Burkle, the major financial backer of the business, pulled his money and support from the franchise. Las Vegas which is a very small market with limited financial wherewithal but Garber is interested in the area. Las Vegas is now going after Major League Baseball with the pursuit of the Oakland Athletics franchise. The National Basketball Association’s Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens and the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley are separately pursuing an expansion franchise. Additionally, there is a third group wanting a team. Garber said, “That market, it continues to explode from a population growth perspective. We’ve seen the success of certainly of the Knights and big events. We tested a couple of events with the Gold Cup final. The Leagues Cup final will be there. The Gold Cup final sold out in minutes. Las Vegas is an interesting market.”
