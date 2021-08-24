Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:35:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Hawaii County until 6 AM HST Tuesday. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the * Flood Advisory for The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County * Until 645 PM HST. * At 335 PM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall over portions of the South Kohala, North Kona, and Hamakua Districts of the Big Island. The highest rain rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour was near Waikoloa Village. Some of the heavy rainfall was also over the western end of the Mana Road burn scar area near the Waikoloa Road junction. Heavy rainfall is expected to ease around sunset. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Waikoloa Village, Puuanahulu, Pohakuloa Training Area, Pohakuloa Camp, Puako, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Holualoa, Kalaoa, Kohala Ranch, Waikii, Waikoloa Beach, Mauna Lani and Kona International Airport. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 645 PM HST if flooding persists.