Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii County, HI

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 15:35:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Hawaii County until 6 AM HST Tuesday. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the * Flood Advisory for The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County * Until 645 PM HST. * At 335 PM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall over portions of the South Kohala, North Kona, and Hamakua Districts of the Big Island. The highest rain rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour was near Waikoloa Village. Some of the heavy rainfall was also over the western end of the Mana Road burn scar area near the Waikoloa Road junction. Heavy rainfall is expected to ease around sunset. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Waikoloa Village, Puuanahulu, Pohakuloa Training Area, Pohakuloa Camp, Puako, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Holualoa, Kalaoa, Kohala Ranch, Waikii, Waikoloa Beach, Mauna Lani and Kona International Airport. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 645 PM HST if flooding persists.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
County
Hawaii County, HI
State
Hawaii State
City
Holualoa, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#The Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Will Hollywood abandon Texas over abortion law?

Texas's controversial new abortion law could have a chilling effect on the film industry there, as some Hollywood heavyweights — including Patricia Arquette — call for a boycott of the state. Several entertainers took to social media in the wake of the Supreme Court's refusal in a 5-4 decision on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy