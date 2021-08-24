Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Give Love, Without Expectation

By Joe Valentino Joe
goodmenproject.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove is truly a beautiful thing. In both receiving and giving, the concept is one that all of us desire. However how many of us give of ourselves without expecting something in return? Is love a simple transaction, or should the inner feeling of deep affection be one of a more selfless nature?

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Goff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premium#The Good Men Project#Social Interest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

The Happiest Couples Have These 4 Things in Common

You probably know a lot of couples who seem happy. You might be yourself in a happy relationship right now or might have been in one in the past. But have you ever looked at a couple and thought,. “Damn. How do they do it? How do they manage to...
Posted by
Sira M.

5 Signs Someone Truly Loves You

Years ago, a friend of mine, Sara, called me in the middle of the night. She was crying. Her boyfriend, Mark, was avoiding her and she felt he wasn't much into her anymore. It had been two weeks since they had last met.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

Dreaming About an Ex Might Mean These 10 Things

Love is a choice. It takes you a second to fall deep for someone, but it can take a lifetime to get over those feelings. If you start dreaming about an ex, it can cause all sorts of emotions to erupt. If the relationship was toxic, then you might be...
Relationship Advicewomenworking.com

3 Mind Games Insecure Men Will Play In Relationships

When something goes wrong in a relationship, the first person we may want to blame is ourselves. After all, we want to give our partner the benefit of the doubt in the beginning of a relationship, and hope for the best. But what if you aren’t the one to blame?
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

3 Secrets to Being Friends With Benefits

People can begin friends with benefits relationships for varied reasons, but matching expectations is key to success. People who begin a friends with benefits relationship looking for love usually end up disappointed. Setting ground rules at the outset is one of the keys to success for friends with benefits. Friends...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
Societyhigherperspectives.com

7 Reasons Why Old Souls Have A Hard Time With Love

Love is hard to find, but it's especially hard for some people. Old souls in particular have such a unique outlook on life that it may be harder for them to find someone who matches the kind of love they need. That's not to say that old souls can't be...
Relationship Advicespring.org.uk

This Personality Type Has The Happiest Marriage

This personality type is more confident in dealing with the inevitable conflicts that marriage throws up. Extraverts have happier marriages, research finds. Extraverts tend to have fewer marital problems as newlyweds and are more satisfied with their marriages over time. The reason may be that extraverts are more confident in...
Relationship Adviceanewmode.com

Stop Doing These 6 Things If You Want to Find Love

If you’re struggling to find love for the first time or finding love again, maybe after having your heart broken, you’ve come to the right place. There’s a lot of misconceptions out there about how you will find love but no one ever talks about what it takes to have a lasting relationship.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

You Are Only In Love With the Idea of Them

I saw “Jill’s” social media posts today. My head is finally clear after almost two months of no contact. My friends were right. I don’t like her as much as I thought. Upon seeing her recent pictures, she barely even meets my standards as a lover. My addiction to her stemmed from my divorce followed by another romantic rejection. I felt extremely lonely during the pandemic and was desperate to lean on someone emotionally.
Relationship Adviceinspiringtips.com

17 Signs Your Boyfriend Doesn’t Respect You

Respect is an essential element in a relationship. Without it, it is impossible to love, trust, and be kind to each other. For this reason, it is the responsibility of couples to learn to respect each other. What if you feel like your boyfriend is disrespecting you? What should you...
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

When Letting Go Is Tough: How to Emotionally Detach from Someone

Whether it’s a complicated romantic relationship or a toxic one with family, there are times you just have to let go. We’ve all experienced relationships that felt too involved or emotionally draining. These unhealthy relationships can be draining both mentally and physically. Sometimes, detaching from them is the best way...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Love Like You’re Middle-Aged

In young romance, people are still developing their own identities and may take their partner's behavior as an insult, leading to conflict. Later in life, people have well-developed identities and are more likely to see a partner's behavior as part of who the person is. Many fights in young romance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy