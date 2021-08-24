Cancel
LHHATL Recap: Yung Joc Swings on His Son After Their Conversation Goes Nowhere

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” Safaree heads to Miami to get time away from Erica. He’s upset because Erica has been destroying his things out of anger. And he doesn’t want their daughter to see them having some very heated moments. While he’s out of town, their house is robbed. Erica doesn’t like that Safaree was posting videos of himself clubbing in Miami and not wearing his wedding ring while she was there dealing with the aftermath of the robbery. So she’s filing for divorce.

