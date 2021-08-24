LHHATL Recap: Yung Joc Swings on His Son After Their Conversation Goes Nowhere

Bambi and Scrappy have been having issues in their marriage. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” couple Scrappy and Bambi have been through a lot. Before they tied the knot, Scrappy seemed to bounce back and forth between Bambi and Erica Dixon. Both women had expressed that one of the issues they had with Scrappy is that he could be stubborn and Momma Dee interfered a lot. These days, Erica is on much better terms with Bambi and Scrappy. She also has a great relationship with Momma Dee. Interestingly enough, Scrappy and Bambi have continued to have issues in their marriage.